Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Lamb Weston has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of LW opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
