Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head to Head Contrast

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16% Welltower 16.82% 5.66% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.70 $243.39 million $5.10 20.40 Welltower $4.61 billion 7.96 $978.84 million $3.56 24.65

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00 Welltower 0 8 10 1 2.63

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $78.94, indicating a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Welltower beats Lamar Advertising on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

