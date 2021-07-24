Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $640.27 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $629.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

