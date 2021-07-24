Kusama Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $127.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $180.96 or 0.00535039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00139126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.11 or 1.00000021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00900659 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.