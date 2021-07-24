Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 44.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

