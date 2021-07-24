Krones’ (KRNTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Krones alerts:

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.