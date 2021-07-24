Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 403,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,896. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

