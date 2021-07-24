Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 168.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

