Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 94.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.