Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

