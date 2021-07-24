Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

