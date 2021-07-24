Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) is one of 865 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kinnate Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Kinnate Biopharma Competitors -2,680.14% -112.44% -27.44%

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A -$35.76 million -4.17 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.30

Kinnate Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kinnate Biopharma. Kinnate Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinnate Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kinnate Biopharma Competitors 4777 18015 39514 770 2.58

Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.69%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

