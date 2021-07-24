Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 28203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

About Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

