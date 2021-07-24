Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.41

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.41 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

