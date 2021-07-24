KeyCorp Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

