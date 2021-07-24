KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

