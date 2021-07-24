KeyCorp Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.