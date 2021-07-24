Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.