Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.15. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 358,577 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.59.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$586.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.