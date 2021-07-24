Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 3317606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

