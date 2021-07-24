KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 132,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 359,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

KAOOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

