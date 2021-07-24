Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $118.35

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.35, but opened at $112.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.