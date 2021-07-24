K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KNT stock opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

