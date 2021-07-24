K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KNT stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

