Jupiter Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $636,772.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

