Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 1.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s share price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.34 ($52.16) and last traded at €43.60 ($51.29). Approximately 34,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.10 ($50.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.67.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.