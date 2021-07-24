Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,347. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.