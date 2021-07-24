JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0185

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.99 million and $312,199.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00102590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.54 or 1.00398300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00903215 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,541,204 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

