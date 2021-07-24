JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,694 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Misonix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Misonix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Misonix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.43. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

