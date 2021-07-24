JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

