JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,659 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $428.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

