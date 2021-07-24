JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

