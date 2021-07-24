JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Agile Therapeutics worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.