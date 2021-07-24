JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of CMPI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

