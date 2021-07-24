JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

