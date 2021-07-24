JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

HEI opened at €74.34 ($87.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

