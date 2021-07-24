JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €212.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €129.40 ($152.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €112.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.