JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €11.30

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

