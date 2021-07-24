Joshua Harris Sells 116,974 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

APO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

