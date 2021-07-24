John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.68 Million

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $452.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.32 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

JBT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.00. 80,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.