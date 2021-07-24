JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $72,699.72 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JMP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139.28.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,125.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 5,250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 4,065 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, June 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,725 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25.

On Thursday, June 24th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58.

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

JMP stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.