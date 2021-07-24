JD Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JD Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $106.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $109.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82.

