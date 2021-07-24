JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.81 ($25.66).

DEC opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

