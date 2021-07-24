Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

