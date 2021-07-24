Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,919 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

