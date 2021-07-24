Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.05 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

