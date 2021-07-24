Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 8,138 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

