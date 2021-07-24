Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $32,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

