Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of NeoGames as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $11,049,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

