Jane Street Group LLC Sells 74,786 Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

CNXT opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

